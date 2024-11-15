While he stayed out of trouble on track, the 26-year-old had an amusing slip-up off it – appearing to reveal a big Super2 news story in the post-qualifying press conference.

Brown was asked about his role in current Super2 Series leader Zach Bates’ recently announced deal to drive Triple Eight’s Supercheap Auto wildcard next season.

“I pushed quite hard this year to get him into that Supercheap drive,” said Brown of Bates, who currently drives for Walkinshaw Andretti United in Super2.

“I asked Jamie (Whincup, Triple Eight boss) if they’d consider him, and I think he was already on that list pretty early. They caught up and ended up getting it done.

“Then I’ve been fairly involved in him trying to get that Egg… ahh, nothing. I didn’t say anything else. That Supercheap thing is good.”

Brown’s gaffe appears to confirm news that Bates is set to return to the Super2 Series next year by switching to Eggleston Motorsport.

Eggleston runs a fleet of Triple Eight-built ZB Commodores and has fielded Triple Eight-contracted drivers in the past.

Brown is well known to the team and its owners Rachael and Ben Eggleston, driving for EMS in Super2 from 2017-19.

The Bates/Eggleston deal is expected to be announced following this weekend, where Bates is fully focused on his Super2 title quest.

Bates, 20, enters this weekend’s finale with a 39-point lead over Kelly Racing’s Aaron Cameron, while Eggleston’s Kai Allen is just three further adrift in third.

The trio locked out the top three spots in today’s two qualifying sessions that set the grids for the weekend’s two races.

Race 1 will start with Bates on pole from Cameron and Allen, while the order is Cameron-Bates-Allen for Race 2.

“He’s done a fantastic job,” said Brown of Bates.

“This weekend even with the high pressure, he’s qualified first and second, which is really cool.

“This weekend in Super2 is going to be tight. I think the top three in the championship are tight and they’ve all qualified top three in all races, so it’s going to be very interesting to watch.

“I’m just interested to see how he goes.”

Brown has been a long-time supporter of Bates, previously sponsoring the young driver in the Toyota 86 Series.