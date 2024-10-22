The team won the title in 2021 and ’22 with Broc Feeney and Declan Fraser respectively, before withdrawing due to a lack of available ZB Commodores when Gen2 cars became eligible.

Team boss Jamie Whincup has now confirmed the squad has secured a pair of cars, which it will field for Porsche Carrera Cup star Jackson Walls and Toyota 86 racer Ben Gomersall.

“It is fantastic to be returning to Super2,” said Whincup.

“We are big supporters of introducing young talent into motorsport and providing that young talent a pathway from go-karts to Supercars. And Super2 is a big part of that pathway.

“I’ve felt a bit hollow the last few years not being in Super2, only because we didn’t have cars available. But we’ve been able to now get cars available so we can enter the series again.

“However, this is just the start of a grand plan to develop talent, provide the stepping stones, and give them the pathway from go-karts to Supercars.”

Both drivers have some experience testing Supercars machinery but will face a step learning curve next season.

“Jackson is a talented young kid, predominantly known for his Porsche Carrera Cup performances,” continued Whincup.

“He’s very, very competitive in that championship, and he’s someone that we feel we can rely on to represent the Triple Eight Race Engineering brand in Super2 again.

“We’ve needed drivers who can showcase the performance of the car and what Triple Eight is all about, and we’ve got full trust that Jackson’s going to be able to do that.

“He is certainly a fast young kid looking to get on the Supercar grid, and we hope we can be a part of that journey.

“Ben has done quite a bit of racing. He’s still quite young, so I think it’s a great opportunity for him to massively increase his learning curve.

“He’ll be surrounded by some of the best drivers and engineers in the business. So, I think it’s going to be fantastic, but we’re not putting too much pressure on him.

“Hopefully, that learning curve accelerates quickly over the first six months, and then he can become a real contender by the end of the season.

“I just want them both to grow. If they can get to the end of the year with a significant amount more experience and good knowledge of the Triple Eight way to make a Supercar go fast, that’d be a job well done.”

Triple Eight has had two previous stints in the Super2 Series.

It won the title at its first attempt with Andrew Thompson in 2011, before fielding Scott Pye in ’12 and Casey Stoner in ’13.

The team’s second tenure in the class included running cars for Brenton Grove and Kurt Kostecki (‘19), Angelo Mouzouris (‘20 and ’21), Broc Feeney (’21), and Declan Fraser and Cameron Hill (’22).