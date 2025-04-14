A total of 15 cars are up for grabs as a package as GRM looks to bring the S5000 era to a close.

In January, the team announced it would be selling the cars. Now it has listed them on popular UK-based website racecarsdirect.com.

The former Supercars squad was the technical partner of the relatively short-lived series and built the fleet of V8-powered single-seaters that raced between 2019 and 2023.

The required price for the entire fleet is undisclosed.

“Rogers Engineering & Development offers for sale its entire remaining fleet of S5000 open-wheel racecars, together with comprehensive inventory of spare components,” reads the advert.

“Included in the fleet are chassis raced by Formula 1 Grand Prix winners Rubens Barrichello and Giancarlo Fisichella.

“Built in Melbourne, Australia, by Rogers Engineering & Development – a division of successful Australian racing team Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM) – S5000 raced between 2019 and 2023 on 22 occasions.”

The base of the S5000 single-seater is the Onroad-Ligier JS F3 chassis used in the Formula Regional Americas Championship.

Under the stewardship of GRM, the S5000 package was named the Rogers AF01/V8.

“The S5000 race car is a combination of an FIA-homologated monocoque produced by Onroak-Ligier, mated to a thundering 5.2-litre Ford-based V8 engine and a high proportion of components built by leading Australian motorsport suppliers and Rogers Engineering & Development in-house,” the listing continues.

“Throughout five years of regular competition, the cars proved to be safe, reliable and exceptionally economical for the level of performance produced.

“A total of 15 chassis are available for sale, providing the ideal opportunity to facilitate a ‘turnkey’ open-wheel racing series anywhere in the world, or the basis for a premium race car driving experience and/or advanced race driver training program.

“Best of all, the above can be achieved for a fraction of the cost required to purchase, run and maintain an equivalent fleet of high-powered open-wheel cars from other international formulae, and with very reasonable requirements of personnel and technical infrastructure.

“Technical guidance and support will be extended by Rogers Engineering & Development.”

Prospective buyers can contact Barry Rogers on +61417054127 or [email protected].