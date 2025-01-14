Tickford announced late last year a three-driver Super2 roster featuring incumbents Lochie Dalton, Rylan Gray and ex-Gomersall Motorsport driver Rueben Goodall.

It’s now added Morris, 21, who returns to the second-tier Supercars class in which he competed with his family’s Paul Morris Motorsports squad in 2022 and ’23.

Morris Jr, a Super3 Series winner in 2021, spent 2024 competing in Carrera Cup Australia with Scott Taylor Motorsport, which will back his #222 Tickford entry.

Featured Videos

The deal comes just over a decade after Nash’s father Paul Morris won the Bathurst 1000 with Tickford, then known as Ford Performance Racing.

“It’s incredible to be part of the team that my dad won the 2014 Bathurst 1000 with, and I aspire to achieve some great results of my own,” said Nash Morris.

“I’d like to thank Scott Taylor and the team at Tickford for the opportunity to join one of the best teams in the country.”

All four Tickford Super2 drivers will be mentored by Mark Winterbottom, who rejoins Tickford this year as co-driver to Cam Waters.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nash to Tickford Racing for 2025,” said Tickford CEO Simon Brookhouse.

“He’s a fantastic addition to our Autosport Super2 program, which continues to grow with the addition of a fourth car this season.

“Nash’s diverse racing background and experience make him an excellent fit for our team, and we’re confident he’ll make a strong impression in the #222 Mustang.

“It’s also great to see a legacy continue with Nash joining Tickford.

“Having Paul Morris claim Bathurst success with us in 2014 is a special memory, and we’re excited to have the Morris name back in the Tickford garage.

“We’re looking forward to working with Nash and seeing what he can achieve this year.”