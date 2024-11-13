The Ford squad has confirmed the return of current drivers Lochie Dalton and Rylan Gray, while Ruben Goodall replaces Brad Vaughan.

Toyota 86 graduate Goodall will join the team following a rookie Super2 campaign with Gomersall Motorsport this season.

“It’s fantastic to have Rylan and Lochie re-signed for 2025, now joined by Ruben,” said Tickford CEO Simon Brookhouse.

“All three drivers have shown they mean business and are determined to reach the next stage of their careers.

“That’s exactly what our Autosport program is all about: supporting their ambitions and providing the best possible opportunities to get there.

“Developing these up-and-coming drivers and shaping the next generation of star talent is at the heart of what we want this program to represent. We believe 2025 is set to be our best year yet.”

Goodall is eager to join the Tickford line-up following a year in a Triple Eight-built ZB Commodore.

“I am super excited and honoured to be joining Tickford for 2025,” he said.

“They’ve hit some fantastic form toward the back end of 2024, winning a race at Sandown and the round at Bathurst.

“Clearly, they run a fantastic program, and I cannot wait to get amongst it!

“My expectations don’t fall short of their recent form; I’d like to be fighting for podiums at every round, with a focus on finishing every race to secure a strong championship result.”

Goodall’s current Commodore is expected to be part of Triple Eight’s own Super2 program next season.

Dalton and Gray have been touted for a potential Tickford enduro wildcard program next year, as the team’s co-drives are set to be filled by Mark Winterbottom and James Moffat.