The Melbourne-based team has revealed Elliott Cleary will join the squad.

Cleray was part of the Brad Jones Racing stable in 2024 and spent much of the season on the fringe of the top 10.

Cleary joins an already stacked line-up of drivers at Eggleston Motorsport, which includes this year’s champion Zach Bates, Cody Burcher, Bradi Owen, and Jordyn Sinni.

The 18-year-old finished sixth in this year’s Trans Am Series with three podiums and even competed in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

“And that makes five,” wrote Eggleston Motorsport on social media.

“Stoked to welcome Elliott Cleary to the team for season 2025.

“At only 18 years old he has some impressive results to his name in Formula Ford and Trans Am, and with a year of Super2 under his belt, we can’t wait to help him add some Super2 results to that list.

“What a line up we have in 2025.”

The 2025 Super2 Series gets underway on February 21-23 at Sydney Motorsport Park.