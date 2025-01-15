Erebus Motorsport has confirmed Geoghegan will drive a third ZB Commodore under the Erebus Academy and Image Racing banner.

Geoghegan joins as teammate to Jobe Stewart and Jarrod Hughes, who will combine their Super2 Series campaigns with Erebus co-drives in the Supercars Championship’s endurance races.

Despite his family heritage, Gold Coast-based Geoghegan, 22, was a late starter in motorsport but is making up for lost time with a rapid rise.

Featured Videos

Beginning in Hyundai Excel racing in 2022, he soon moved to Toyota 86 competition and won both the Scholarship Series and flagship GR Cup last season.

“I am very proud to say I am joining the Erebus Academy and Image Racing for Super2 in 2025,” said Geoghegan, who tested a Super3 Commodore late last year

“I look forward to the challenge ahead and believe I am in the best place to tackle it head-on. We have worked well together so far, and I can’t wait to get hands-on and into the thick of it.”

Geoghegan, who works at Paul Morris’ Norwell Motorplex as a driver coach, is the latest in a series of youngsters to be given their Supercars shot by Erebus.

“Max has proven he has the talent and attitude to make it to the top of the motorsport tree,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“His impressive two championships in 2024 in the Toyota 86 Scholarship and GR Cup were outstanding. I am excited to see Max progress and show his talents in Super2 in 2025.

“The Erebus Academy is more than a development program,” added Ryan.

“What sets our Academy apart is our willingness not only to provide these opportunities, but to back these young drivers at the highest level.”

The 2025 Dunlop Super2 Series will kick-off at alongside the Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.