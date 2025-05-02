Albury-based BJR was the last team to receive its freight back from New Zealand, with Queensland teams doing so on Tuesday and Melbourne teams Thursday.

Showing the unpack process in the team’s latest video, below, Jones said work done on the cars directly after the Taupo event will help speed up the process.

“We don’t have a lot of time, it’s Friday, hopefully the boys won’t have to work too much over the weekend to get everything done,” he said.

“We aim to pack the truck on Tuesday and then it has to be in Melbourne to go on the boat on Wednesday.

“We stayed in New Zealand and did a set-down for a day, so we got a fair bit of work done.”

That work included taking the livery wraps off the #14 Bryce Fullwood and #96 Macauley Jones entries which are both set to sport different looks at Symmons Plains.

While the trip to New Zealand involved all Supercars and equipment being sent in containers, the usual team transporters are back in action next week.

“Once things are under control with the cars in the shop, then we’ll back the truck up and start loading that,” Jones added.

“The Super2 guys have finished prepping their cars so they’re flatout helping as well.”

BJR will run six cars at the May 9-11 Tasmania Super440, with its two Super2 Commodores adding to its four Chevrolet Camaro entries in the Supercars Championship.