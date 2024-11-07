The 22-year-old grandson of the late Ian ‘Pete’ Geoghegan will bunker down with the Erebus and Image Racing squads at the Supercars finale as work continues on his Super2 deal.

“The main focus is to be a sponge and try and absorb as much of what’s going on in the garage as I can,” Geoghegan told Speedcafe of his observer’s role in Adelaide.

“I’ll be a fly on the wall, learning from how Terry [Wyhoon] is running the cars and all the things they’re doing in qualifying and practice.

“Learning all the little changes they do to achieve different car behaviour and balance and lap speed, as well as listening in to Brodie [Kostecki] and Jack [Le Brocq] in the main game.

“It’s going to be very important to be able to learn as much as I can so that when I jump in next year, hopefully, I can translate that in my own language.”

It’s already been a massive year for Geoghegan, who won Toyota’s second-tier GR Scholarship series before taking out the flagship GR Cup in a thrilling finale at the Gold Coast 500.

He was signed to the Erebus Academy in August and had his first taste of a Supercar at Winton last week, driving an Image Racing VF Commodore.

Erebus has a spare ZB Commodore that is likely to be pressed into service and run by its Academy partner Image for Geoghegan, alongside the cars of Jobe Stewart and Jarrod Hughes.

“My goal is to be in Super2 as long as we can secure sponsorship and funding, because as everyone knows it’s not a cheap deal,” affirmed Geoghegan.

“If we can put that together I’m in a great place with a great team.”

Geoghegan enjoyed his first taste of Supercars power at Winton, underlining the effectiveness of the GR Cup as a stepping stone into the V8 category.

“Obviously it’s a lot less horsepower under your right foot, but a lot of what made you fast in the current GR car translated to the Super3 car,” he said.

“It was fun to just have a steer of it. I had a smile on my face the whole time.”

Super2 will be another big move for Geoghegan during a rapid rise up the racing ladder.

Despite his family heritage, Geoghegan never made the plunge into karting – his motorsport experience was limited to sim racing before buying a Hyundai Excel just two years ago.

He moved to the Toyota classes in 2023 and is now all-in on forging a racing career, working as a driver coach at the Norwell Motorplex and with Mercedes-Benz between race meetings.

The hard-working Gold Coast-based driver says his relatively late start to motor racing life is no longer holding him back.

“It did a little bit when I first started, not having connections with everyone,” he said.

“But I’ve had a big step up with the people who I do know, so it’s all kind of levelled out. I’ve got some amazing people in my corner in every aspect.

“So I don’t think that sort of missed opportunity is reflected as much anymore.

“I’m still learning so much, a lot of people have already had those learning curves just through laps and more experiences. I think it’s only onwards and upwards still.”