The Super2 series leader is the latest young driver to be named as part of the Supercheap Auto program as it heads into its fifth year.

Bates will be mentored by Craig Lowndes and is set to make his Bathurst 1000 debut alongside the Supercars legend next October.

The precise details of the program are yet to be confirmed, although recent history would suggest it will include both endurance races (The Bend and Bathurst) and a solo start.

Bates joins T8 off the back of a successful two-year stint with Walkinshaw Andretti United in its Super2 team, with the announcement coming right as he heads to Adelaide with a 39-point lead in the second-tier series.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be joining the Supercheap Auto Racing wildcard next year,” said Bates.

“It’s been an absolute dream of mine to race in Supercars, and to race with a team like Triple Eight alongside Craig Lowndes is amazing. I’ll have a lot to learn off him which is a great thing, and I can’t wait to get stuck into it.

“My main focus is to learn as much as I can from both Craig and the team. I want to put myself in the best position to secure a full-time drive and I believe this is my best opportunity. There probably hasn’t been a racing situation that Craig hasn’t been involved in, so I can’t wait to pick his brain about everything, both on-and-off track which will be very valuable for me heading into the future.

“I obviously still have a job to do at Adelaide to secure the Super2 championship, but I’m stoked to get this news out. It’s a good way to finish off the year but I’ll still be working very hard over the summer break to get ready for 2025 to maximise this opportunity.

“I want to give a huge thanks to the entire team at Supercheap Auto and Triple Eight Race Engineering for this exciting opportunity. I’d also like to thank Walkinshaw Andretti United for the past couple of years, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team and look forward to fighting for the Super2 Championship for them in Adelaide.

“Finally, I want to thank my friends and family for their support in my racing career, and hopefully this is just as exciting for them as it is for me.”

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup hinted at the program covering both the Bathurst 1000, and the new-for-2025 endurance race at The Bend Motorsport Park.

“I can’t wait to welcome Zach to the Triple Eight family next year and surround him with some of the most talented people in pit lane,” he said.

“There’s no doubt the step up from Super2 to Supercars is significant, but with the support of Craig and the #888 crew, Zach will be well prepared to give this opportunity a red-hot crack.

“I’m a huge believer in an experienced driver partnering with an up-and-coming talent to tackle the two enduro events, and this pairing has just as many opportunities and resources to win as our Red Bull Ampol Racing cars.

“I also want to acknowledge the super contribution of our major partner, Supercheap Auto. They’ve been with Triple Eight since 2021, and their investment in giving young talent a crack at the pinnacle of Australian motorsport shouldn’t go unrecognised.”

The Bates name is well-known in Australian motorsport although more through rallying than circuit racing.

Zach’s uncle Neal Bates is a four-time Australian Rally Champion while his father Rick is a well-credentialed rally driver in his own right.

Both of the Bates brothers have a number of Bathurst 1000 starts between them as well, with Neal finishing 10th at the 1999 running of the Great Race in a Glenn Seton Racing entry, and Rick finishing 10th in both 2001 (with Lansvale Racing Team) and 2002 (with John Faulkner Racing).

Tapping into that rich history is something that Supercheap Auto managing director Benjamin Ward is excited about.

“We’re excited to welcome Zach to the Supercheap Auto family in 2025, joining Craig Lowndes in the #888 Wildcard Camaro,” said Ward.

“The Bates name is legendary in motorsport, and we look forward to writing a new chapter with Zach in Supercars.

“Fans can look forward to more super announcements next year, as we prepare for our fifth year of the Supercheap Auto wildcard.”