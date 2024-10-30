The 21-year-old took out the Super3 crown aboard an MW Motorsport Nissan Altima and will step up to one of Eggleston’s Triple Eight-built Super2 Holden Commodore ZBs in 2025.

Burcher is the team’s second confirmed driver following the signing of Toyota 86 front-runner Bradi Owen.

The squad’s current stars Kai Allen and Cooper Murray are headed for the Supercars Championship next year with Grove Racing and Erebus Motorsport respectively.

“We are very excited to welcome the new Super3 Champion to the team in 2025,” said Rachael Eggleston.

“Cody has done his apprenticeship in some fantastic learning series in Formula Ford and Toyota 86 and now it is time to make the step up.

“He’s very dedicated to his racing and takes it very seriously.

“I can already tell he is going to leave no stone unturned to succeed in Super2 and he will be aiming to battle up the front from Round 1, which we are confident he can do.

“We are a very hard working and passionate team and we look for the same qualities in our drivers. We see a lot of potential in Cody and look forward to helping him achieve his racing goals.”

Burcher, who is mixing Super3 and GT4 Australia duties this season, hopes to be Eggleston’s latest success story.

“I am super excited to join the Eggleston team in Super2 next season, their success and professionalism has been the benchmark for a number of years,” said Burcher.

“They’ve had success in recent years with Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown, who have each gone on to achieve great things.

“It shows the team’s commitment to success and I’m aiming to follow in their wheel tracks.

“Super3 this season has certainly taught me a lot. Being in an older generation car has made me work very hard to qualify and race as far up the field as possible.

“To wrap the championship up with one round to go at my home round at Bathurst was something I am super proud of.

“To have all my family and sponsors there was surreal and I am looking forward to bringing them along with me next season aiming towards the same sort of success.”