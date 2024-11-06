The category has confirmed a long-expected move to axe its third-tier following a season where Super3 car counts have hovered between just two and three starters per round.

Cars currently eligible for Super3 – the Car of the Future-specification Holden Commodore VF, Ford Falcon FG X and Nissan Altima – will from 2025 be allowed to compete in Super2.

The move is largely academic as the Super2 and Super3 classes already run in the same races, it just means that no separate title will be recognised.

Supercars’ motorsport manager Tim Edwards says having all five models, including the current Ford Mustang and Commodore ZB Super2 cars, in one class is a positive move.

“We’re pleased to expand the eligibility requirements of the Dunlop Series from 2025, which we believe will create greater opportunity for teams and aspiring drivers looking to compete,” Edwards said.

“With five car models now eligible, we’re expecting to see continued strength in car counts and car diversity on-track, while still delivering the robust, wheel-to-wheel racing that fans love and the Dunlop Series is known for.”

Super3 fields have declined sharply since the 2023 introduction of the three Car of the Future models into the third tier, which was previously the domain of Project Blueprint machines.

As the Super3 and Super2 cars cost a similar amount to run, most competitors have opted to jump straight to Super2 and compete for outright victories.

Edwards noted that top Super3 cars occasionally mix it with Super2 entries in the current combined field.

“In recent years we have seen several instances of drivers in Super3 more than holding their own against Super2 competitors,” Edwards said.

“It makes sense for us to bring all of these cars under one banner from the 2025 season and allow those teams and drivers to compete in Super2.

“We are confident it will only add to the on-track competition and challenge to win the Super2 Series title.”

Nissan driver Cody Burcher has already secured the 2024 Super3 Series crown ahead of the upcoming Adelaide finale.

The Super2 and Super3 classes have run in combined races since 2020.

Recent Super3 titles have been won by Nash Morris, Brad Vaughan and Jobe Stewart.