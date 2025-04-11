The 22-year-old Gold Coaster dashed to the US between the Albert Park and Taupo Supercars events to take in the NASCAR weekend at Martinsville, Virginia.

Feeney has confirmed to Speedcafe he’s hoping to make his debut in the stock car racing scene this year although denied any suggestions a deal is already done.

Speedcafe understands Feeney is in line for Xfinity Series road course outings with Kaulig Racing, which fielded his former Triple Eight teammate Shane van Gisbergen last season.

Van Gisbergen declared in February he wants to help a Supercars driver score an opportunity with Kaulig as he concentrates on his Cup Series duties with Trackhouse Racing.

Feeney’s current teammate Will Brown is also being linked to a Kaulig seat for the Cup Series race in Chicago, having made his own NASCAR debut with Richard Childress Racing in 2024.

Road course races at Mexico City (June 14), Chicago (July 5) and the Xfinity-only weekend at Portland (August 30) all avoid clashes with Supercars events.

Feeney said his flying visit to the US late last month was a last-minute decision.

“I looked at the calendar and I’m like, ‘if I don’t go now, I’m probably not going to get over maybe until the middle of the year or a bit later on in the year’,” he told Speedcafe.

“So I bit the bullet, I bought my flights like 24 hours before I left. I literally just jumped on a plane and went over. It was a cool experience.”

Feeney caught up with van Gisbergen and former Triple Eight PR man Mitch McEvoy, who this year took up a communications role with Trackhouse.

While van Gisbergen made a full-time switch to NASCAR last year after a winning Cup Series cameo in 2023, Feeney has no desire to leave Supercars permanently.

“The ovals don’t interest me, but for sure I’d go run a road course if the opportunity came up,” he said.

Asked if an opportunity is likely this year, he added: “I’d like to hope so, I’d like to hope something comes up.

“I certainly don’t have anything locked in. Everyone’s like, ‘oh, you’ve done something’, but I haven’t. I’ve got nothing sorted.

“But I’d love to go and do it, just go do a couple of road courses would be my intent.

“Everyone knows the calendar. There’s obviously tracks that clash and tracks that don’t, so we’ll see what happens.”

Feeney would become the fifth Supercars driver to tackle NASCAR in just three years, following van Gisbergen, Brodie Kostecki, Cam Waters and teammate Brown.