Lowndes, 51, has a link to TA2 through his ambassadorial role with GMSV, which supports the campaigns of Jarrod Hughes and recent winning debutant Alice Buckley.

The next round of the TA2 Muscle Car Series at Queensland Raceway on August 15-17 features a two-driver format.

Buckley has confirmed she’ll be joined by Supercars endurance driver turned mentor Tim Slade. Hughes, who splits his time between TA2 and Super2, is yet to name a co-driver.

“The TA2 class is obviously growing,” Lowndes told Speedcafe when asked of the TA2/Trans Am formula, which features Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger bodies.

“We saw the cars running around [supporting Supercars] in Darwin. I think the fans really enjoy them; they move around, they’re loud and they have good racing. It’s an interesting category.

“Doing the stuff with Alice Buckley and Jarrod Hughes and those guys, helping them out on the mental side, more so as an ambassador, has been great.

“I’d like to drive a car at some point just to see what everyone talks about.”

The timing of the two-driver TA2 event would make it perfect preparation for Lowndes’ Supercars Endurance Cup wildcard program.

Lowndes will team up with rookie Zach Bates for September’s Bend 500 and October’s Bathurst 1000 in what will be his last outings with Triple Eight.

The seven-time Bathurst 1000 has opted to stick with GM next year when Triple Eight switches to Ford.

GMSV boss Jess Bala said Lowndes is working with Chevrolet Racing boss Chris Payne on any opportunities to get behind the wheel.

“We know that Craig loves driving, right? He wants to get behind the wheel of as many things as he can,” Bala said.

“He works very closely with Chris on looking at what other options are and what he might be interested in doing.

“Obviously he’s a great advocate for GM and Chevy Racing as well and the fans love him, so anything that makes sense we’ll definitely throw in front of him to have a go.”

Lowndes’ only race to date this year has been February’s Bathurst 12 Hour, where he crashed Scott Taylor Motorsport’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the early stages.