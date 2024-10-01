The 35-year-old West Australian has been replaced at Visa Cash App RB by Kiwi Liam Lawson, effective immediately.

It’s unclear whether Ricciardo will race on in other categories, including making any cameos on Australian soil.

While Supercars would clearly love to add Ricciardo’s star power to any of its events, Howard teased the possibility of the F1 ace lighting up the new-for-2026 Perth street race.

“Would we like to see Daniel Ricciardo in a Supercar? 100 percent,” Howard told News Corp.

“Just imagine if he could be in one of our cars and race in a new street race in Perth, that would be something special wouldn’t it?

“It would be absolutely massive. He is such an incredible driver and such an incredible personality and people just absolutely love him.

“Imagine him racing at Bathurst, wow. That would be very cool indeed.”

Howard added that Supercars will “reach out to Daniel and his management” at an “appropriate time”.

“Obviously he has got a lot going on and we respect that,” Howard continued.

“Blake Friend in his management team used to work for us (at Supercars).

“At the right time, we would reach out, but we would certainly like to have him in one of our cars, 100 percent we would.”

The driver’s management has confirmed to Speedcafe that no approach has been made by Supercars as yet, although it’s understood at least one team has been in contact.

Ricciardo has driven Supercars three times previously.

He sampled Triple Eight’s ‘Sandman’ at Sandown in 2016, a Kelly Racing Nissan at Calder Park in 2019 and a Gen2 Ford Mustang in Detroit in 2023.

The eight-time grand prix winner has often been asked about his interest in Supercars and particularly the Bathurst 1000 throughout his F1 career.

In a recent WA Tourism interview, he hinted that competing in the 12 Hour GT race or running in a private test would be more likely than contesting the Great Race.

“Obviously it’s the V8 that do the race there (at Bathurst), but you know there’s the 12 hour and stuff so maybe that’s one I could compete in,” he said.

“If a V8 team said ‘hey, do you want to do a few laps around Bathurst, no pressure, just to experience it?’ then I’ll definitely take that up.”

A private Bathurst hitout for an F1 star would not be unprecedented.

Jenson Button steered a Triple Eight Commodore around Bathurst in 2011 as part of a Vodafone-funded car swap in which Craig Lowndes drove a McLaren F1 car.