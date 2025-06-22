The 19-year-old’s run to a maiden career podium included a stop in which a crew member lost control of a wheel, which rolled towards the fast lane.

A team penalty is typically applied in such situations and was signed off by the stewards on Saturday evening following a hearing and admission by the team.

Supercars rules state all equipment and parts “must always be under the complete control of the designated pit crew” during pit stops.

Stewards had a busy Saturday at Hidden Valley with a number of penalties handed down across the afternoon’s two races.

Thomas Randle and David Reynolds were both slapped with 15 second time penalties during Race 2 for causing incidents.

Randle’s punishment, which dropped him from 13th at the flag to 22nd in the result, was for causing a melee at Turn 5 that spun Reynolds and ultimately left the race to end under Safety Car.

The Team 18 driver had earlier been penalised for contact with Cooper Murray at Turn 13.

Richie Stanaway was given two 15 second penalties following Race 1 for contact with Anton De Pasquale on Lap 1 and Nick Percat on Lap 7, both at Turn 5.

Brodie Kostecki also copped a five second in-race penalty during the first heat for a bump on Matt Payne during an early scrap for third place.