The five-time Australian Touring Car Champion and three-time Bathurst 1000 winner is being celebrated as one of Australian motorsport’s true treasures.

A proud Queenslander, Johnson began his racing career in November of 1964, starting in an FJ model Holden before progressing to an EH and then a succession of Toranas.

Those early racing exploits were interrupted by a two-year stint in the National Service, where he was stationed at the same Wagga Wagga barracks as another future star, Peter Brock.

Johnson moved into the national touring car scene in 1977 thanks to local Ford dealer Bryan Byrt before establishing Dick Johnson Racing three years later.

Australia-wide stardom beckoned when he hit a rock while leading the 1980 Bathurst 1000, triggering a flood of donations from the public to help the battler rebuild.

Johnson returned the next year to win the first of his ATCC and Bathurst titles, and was a five-time champion – equalling the then best all-time – by the end of the decade.

A key part of the Johnson legend remain the RaceCam chats he had with Seven Network commentators, showcasing his laconic nature and dry wit while in the heat of battle.

His cars too have become legendary, from the early Tru-Blu and Greens’-Tuff Falcons to Shell Sierras and the succession of yellow, blue and red Shell Falcons that followed.

Johnson took his talents beyond Australian touring cars too, most notably with a handful of outings in NASCAR in the United States across 1989/90.

He retired from full-time driving at the end of 1999 to hand the wheel to son Steven and, with wife Jill, has continued to lead the team that carries his name through a series of highs and lows.

Honours along the way have included being made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1997 and induction into the Supercars Hall of Fame four years later.

Johnson’s popularity with the public endures, as evidenced by being voted as Ford Australia’s all-time racing legend on a recent Speedcafe Pirtek Poll.

Read on for a series of tributes to Johnson compiled by Speedcafe to mark his 80th birthday.

Scott McLaughlin (DJR driver 2017-2020)

Happy birthday Dick. What an amazing career he has had and at 80, it’s not over yet. It was an incredible privilege to drive the #17 DJR entry in Supercars, let alone reward Dick and Roger [Penske] with three championships.

The whole Johnson family has been supportive of my career and I am sure they will celebrate in typical style this weekend. Hopefully I can give Dick a late gift by getting my face on a big trophy at Indianapolis next month.

John Bowe (friend and former teammate)

Dick is one of my favourite humans on the planet. He was instrumental in helping me make racing my life. He probably doesn’t realise it, but he was.

I had raced open-wheelers and sports cars before moving across to race the Volvo in touring cars and the deal ceased after one year. Dick took me on and that was my shot and I have never forgotten it and never will.

We are still friends and I have not remained friends with everyone I have raced for. He has been through a lot, but he has been one of the real stayers in this sport, which is not an easy thing to do.

The great thing is that he is still there and always has an opinion every time I ring him, which I do on a regular basis. I love his family, his kids, his wife – Dick is just a very special person to me and I hope he has another 20 birthdays.

Tony Longhurst (friend and former rival)

I guess if Dick is 80, that means we are all getting old! What an amazing motorsport career he has had and an amazing life in general.

He is originally from a different era where you bought a second-hand car, built the engine, built the suspension and engineered and prepared it yourself or with a few mates. He did all that went on to win Bathurst and his team is still winning races in what is arguably the toughest touring car championship in the world.

The sport breeds a lot of ups and downs, but Dick has survived them all and, incredibly, still has that competitive spirit. Dick Johnson Racing is one of the iconic names in Australian sport and world motorsport and Dick is still in there punching away.

We had some great battles on the track, but ironically, some of my best memories are actually away from racing when we used to do a lot of family boating together. I am proud to call him my friend, thank him for the lessons he taught me along the way and wish him plenty of more victories. I get the feeling it’s not over just yet.

Brodie Kostecki (current DJR driver)

As a motorsport kid in Australia, Dick Johnson is just one of those iconic names. It has only been the last six months or so that I have really had the chance to get to know him and to help him celebrate his 80th birthday is pretty cool.

He has been there and done that and you keep motivated knowing that he is still in the shop most days and still wants to win. It is not lost on me, the opportunity I have at DJR and the privilege it is to be competitive in a Ford carrying the DJR and Shell logos.

Many 80-year-olds have been in a nursing home for a few years, Dick is living and breathing the sport every day and building on his legacy which will be one of the greatest in Australian motorsport.

Will Davison (current DJR driver)

As I want to wish DJ the happiest of birthdays I reflect on the great privilege it is to represent his iconic name, team and now number (#17).

As a kid growing up, DJ was a heroic figure that brought so much joy to so many, and to me, shaped my dream of what a racing car driver looked like.

From my first win in his colors to my latest podium in his famous #17, 17 years later. I couldn’t be more proud and grateful to do it in this iconic team.

But most importantly DJ has been an incredibly loyal supporter and friend to me and my family. He is an amazing family man behind the legendary status that our fans see. Never short of a one liner and always with a story to tell. Happiest of birthdays, DJ.

Ryan Story (DJR co-owner and friend)

When you look back to when he was racing and winning championships, DJ was up against some of the all-time greats, the sort of drivers with short odds to be on our ‘Mount Rushmore’. Brock, Moffat, Perkins, Richards, Bowe and the rest.

DJ is still a fixture of our sport and of Supercars. He’s got real skin in the game, still draws a crowd when the punters know he has an Artline 90 in his pocket, and is still as competitive as ever.

Nothing gets him more excited than seeing his Mustangs run up the front. He loves his family and he loves his race team. And we all love him. A true blue great Australian.

Wishing you a very happy 80th mate. Thanks for your friendship and for always wanting what’s best for all of us, especially when you can see what that is before we can. There’s nothing we wouldn’t do for you mate, that I promise you.