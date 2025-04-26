Images are from Speedcafe’s archive covering 1975-present and were shot by Glenis Lindley, Ross Gibb, Insyde Media, Richard Gresham and Supplied.
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Will Brown
|467
|2
|Cameron Waters
|460
|3
|Broc Feeney
|418
|4
|Chaz Mostert
|333
|1
|Lando Norris
|62
|2
|Max Verstappen
|61
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|49
|4
|George Russell
|45
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|30
