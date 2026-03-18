The Queensland-based squad has confirmed it’ll complete the Kiwi double-header with its regular Shell V-Power Racing livery.

DJR last year dropped its regular livery for Taupo, citing the fact Australian Shell licensee Viva Energy does not operate the brand in NZ.

The team instead competed in the colours of Jet Couriers, a company owned by majority DJR stakeholder Brett Ralph.

DJR’s two Shell V-Power Mustangs were packed into their shipping container on Tuesday and collected by Supercars.

Kostecki will head to NZ with the orange numbers signifying the championship leader following three wins from four starts at Albert Park.

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It marks the first time one of the team’s drivers has led the standings since Scott McLaughlin won the 2020 title.

Kostecki admitted to mixed feelings about that fact following his heroics in Melbourne.

“It definitely helps with a bit of momentum going into the New Zealand double header, but it’s so early in the year to even talk about championship,” he said.

“It sort of almost means nothing to a point, but definitely exciting times for everyone on the team.”

Kostecki said the team can’t rest on its laurels despite a strong start to the campaign.

The championship lead has changed five times over the seven races to date, with Broc Feeney, Anton De Pasquale and Matt Payne also taking turns at the top.

“There’s still plenty of work to be done, you always try to better yourself, and there’s a lot of things that we can do better as well,” he said.

“We’ll do our homework and try going into the New Zealand double header to do the same thing, hopefully.”

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While Kostecki was victorious three times during his maiden season with DJR last year, Albert Park marked the first time he’d claimed consecutive races since his title-winning 2023 campaign.

That year also included capturing the Larry Perkins Trophy awarded for scoring the most points at Albert Park, which is a particularly special one for Kostecki.

“Team owners like Dick Johnson, Larry Perkins, all those guys from back in that era really paved the way for us and what we have today in our sport,” he said.

“Racing was a lot different back then, they were building and preparing their own race cars.

“Obviously, I’ve got a lot of knowledge of cars and whatnot, so I’ve got a great appreciation for that era.”

DJR has performed strongly at Taupo since the circuit joined the calendar in 2024.

De Pasquale won the Jason Richards Trophy for the team in that first year, while Kostecki and Will Davison both scored podium finishes at the circuit in 2025.