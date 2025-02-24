Engine supply has become a flashpoint of debate following news of Triple Eight’s impending defection from GM to Ford.

Wrapped in that announcement was a brazen claim from Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup that current GM V8 supplier KRE Race Engines would simply take over the Ford motors from Dick Johnson Racing’s Motorsport Powertrains business.

In reality, the situation is far from simple.

Featured Videos

The concept swiftly found opposition from both GM and Supercars, the latter having the final say when it comes to who services engines from each manufacturer.

And while it’s feasible that the stance could change, right now Supercars is unwilling to let KRE do both GM and Ford engines.

KRE is open to doing both if allowed but has made it clear that it will remain loyal to GM no matter what.

An additional complication is Toyota’s impending entry into Supercars.

As part of its push to get the Ford business to KRE, Triple Eight has gone as far as suggesting that all three V8 engines should come out of one shop.

That’s drawn the ire of Ryan Walkinshaw, whose Walkinshaw Andretti United squad will lead Toyota’s Supercars program as of next year.

Part of that homologation program will include WAU running the Toyota engine shop, with Walkinshaw strongly against taking on a joint KRE effort for Ford and GM.

“We shouldn’t have one supplier doing two different brands. It goes against the philosophy of what the sport is built upon,” said Walkinshaw during the Sydney 500 weekend.

Should Supercars let KRE build both the Ford and GM engines? Or should different brands of engines come from separate suppliers?

Cast your vote below.