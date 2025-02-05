Erebus’ Image Racing-run Academy will field three ZB Commodores this year, adding Toyota GR Cup winner Max Geoghegan to its line-up of Jobe Stewart and Jarrod Hughes.

Geoghegan’s debut Super2 season will come in the colours of Vellozzi Auctions.

Hughes and Stewart finished fourth and fifth respectively in their rookie Super2 campaigns last year and combine their returns with Erebus Motorsport co-drives.

Brad Jones Racing, Eggleston Motorsport and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Matt Hillyer are also on track at Winton today.

BJR revealed its driver line-up and liveries ahead of the test, confirming the signing of ex-Tickford Racing driver Brad Vaughan in place of Elliot Cleary, who has switched to Eggleston.

The 2025 Super2 Series will begin alongside the Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.