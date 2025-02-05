Vaughan comes to BJR from Tickford Racing and will join Cody Gillis at the Albury-based outfit.

The 20-year-old is a Super2 Series race winner, three-time podium finisher, and four-time pole position taker.

Ahead of his first test with the team at Winton Motor Raceway, Vaughan unveiled his Dormer HVAC-back Holden ZB Commodore.

“We have some big goals for this year and I’m excited to work with Brad and the team to achieve them,” said Vaughan.

“Switching over to the Commodore will be a bit different, once we get on track for the first test I think everything will kind of just fall into place.

“I’m very excited for this year and hopefully getting some big results with this crew.

“I’d like to thank Dormer HVAC for their support, without them onboard none of this would be possible.

“They’re such a great organisation to work with and it’s an honour to represent them on track.”

Vaughan will carry #80 on his car and will have Matt Boniface as his engineer for the forthcoming season.

His teammate Gillis, who will run #9 on his ZB Commodore, revealed his new-look Budget Petrol-backed car for the season.

“Super excited to be back running with the whole BJR crew,” said Gillis.

“We spent last year learning about each other and the car at the same time, which at times is a bit difficult but we get to now put all of that together at once.

“I can’t wait to get back out there with more experience and knowledge and start the year off on the right foot.

“My goals for the year are to improve off the foundation that has been built and be consistently in the mix. Excited for another big year with some different tracks!

“Big thanks to all my supporters and sponsors for making this possible once again.”

Brad Jones Racing will host a two-day test at Winton Motor Raceway ahead of the season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.

“I’m excited to welcome Brad [Vaughan] to the team,” said team owner Brad Jones.

“He’s been an exciting talent to watch in the last few years and I’ve definitely been keeping tabs on him.

“Cody is with us for another year which is great, we saw a bit of his potential last year and hopefully this year we’ll see him really come into his own.

“BJR has always supported young drivers and to be able to run a two-car program in Super2 again is something that I am very proud of.

“We have two exceptionally talented drivers and a clean slate for 2025.”