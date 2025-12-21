Supercars started a new era in 2025 with its three-part season split across the Sprint Cup, Endurance Cup and Finals.

A thrilling Finals series ended in controversy at the Adelaide Grand Final as Chaz Mostert snatched the title from the season’s top overall points scorer Broc Feeney.

It has sparked debate from both the sport itself and the fanbase about whether the entertainment spectacle came at too high an expense of sporting fairness.

There’s a split of opinion across the Speedcafe office as well as evident from this robust debate between Andrew van Leeuwen, Stefan Bartholomaeus and Simon Chapman.