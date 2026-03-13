The Blue Oval has come out swinging this season with Mustang drivers winning six of the season races so far.

That includes a four-race clean sweep at Albert Park, a circuit that hadn’t seen a race win for Ford since way back in 2019.

The results are particularly noteworthy in the Gen3 era during which Ford has consistently campaigned for parity based on concerns the Chevrolet Camaro was a superior package.

Supercars underwent a fresh round of US-based wind tunnel testing over the off-season to both further paritise the Ford and GM products while also adding the new Toyota Supra to the mix.

Perhaps a more important factor is that GM has this year lost its spearhead team in Triple Eight, which defected to Ford ahead of this season.

GM has won a total of 54 races in the Gen3 era with Triple Eight notching up 36 of them.

Highlighting the power of GM’s loss is that Triple Eight was responsible for 16 of GM’s 17 wins in 2025.

Triple Eight, which took over Ford’s homologation duties as part of its defection, has already won three races for the Blue Oval this year.

Supercars has re-introduced a parity trigger system for this season which could potentially cause headaches for Ford should its dominant form continue.

That’s not something Ford is concerning itself with yet, though, global motorsport chief Mark Rushbrook confident that Supercars will recognise the difference between technical and sporting parity.

“The series is parity based, but it’s technical parity, not Balance of Performance or balance of results,” Rushbrook told Speedcafe when asked if the winning streak could prompt parity questions.

“Every time there is a trigger, it should go back to looking at the fundamentals – do we have technical parity with the engine and do we have technical parity with the aero?

“None of that should be changing, everybody signed off on all of that.

“Simply by having the best teams and the best drivers, if we have more than our fair share of winning, that shouldn’t necessarily trigger a change because technical parity hasn’t changed.”

While removing Triple Eight from the GM fold has seemingly put a dent in Chevrolet’s win rate, the team hasn’t necessarily led Ford’s charge this year.

Triple Eight currently sits third in the teams’ championship standings behind fellow Ford teams Tickford Racing and Grove Racing, while Dick Johnson Racing carries the best form to the New Zealand swing with three wins and a second from Albert Park.

Beyond that, Blanchard Racing Team – which has a technical alliance with Triple Eight – has seen a significant upswing in performance across the first two rounds of the season.

Those stats play into the idea that poaching Triple Eight would be a win for all Ford teams, particularly DJR which is no longer juggling homologation team duties with its racing programs.

When asked if the results so far are vindication of Ford’s broader strategy, Rushbrook said: “One hundred percent.

“Wherever we race, and we race the same way in NASCAR, we don’t just focus on one team. We focus on our family of teams.

“That was our logic from the beginning, that DJR would be a stronger team to focus on racing and not be distracted by the HT responsibilities.

“It’s still early in the season but that seems to be what’s happened. It’s fantastic to see DJR so strong and I’m so happy for Dick Johnson and that whole team.”