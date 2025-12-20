GM’s Australian boss Jess Bala opens up about the brand’s Supercars fightback in the wake of Triple Eight’s defection in the latest episode of the KTM Summer Grill.

The year began with a shock for General Motors with the unexpected news that its homologation squad was jumping sides to the Blue Oval.

It sparked a sensational fightback from GM which held onto the likes of Jeromy Moore and Craig Lowndes and signed Team 18 as its new factory squad.

GM ANZ managing director Jess Bala joins the KTM Summer Grill to discuss all that and more (including the ongoing search for a star driver) in a revealing chat.