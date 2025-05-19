The appointment is already being heralded among the Supercars industry, which is collectively pinning its hopes on Warburton to lead it into another period of growth.

With a new Finals series debuting this year, Toyota joining in 2026 and a marquee Perth season-opener in the works for 2027, there’s plenty to be optimistic about.

But there are challenges ahead too, including those attached to each of the above three points. And if there’s one thing about Warburton, he doesn’t shy away from a challenge.

Warburton faced plenty of them during his previous tenure from 2013-2017, having arrived in the first season of a pitiful two-year TV deal that, in his words, “brought the sport to its knees”.

The teams, which had sold their majority share in Supercars to private equity firm Archer Capital in 2011, faced the crunch of significantly reduced annual revenue payments.

Three waved the white flag and handed in their Racing Entitlements Contracts at the end of the 2013 season. Another went at the end of 2014.

Warburton rescued the teams in two parts; a huge TV deal with Foxtel signed in late 2013 and a new “grid fee agreement” inked with Archer a year later giving them a greater slice of revenues.

The TV deal – which kicked in for 2015 – was a big shift for the sport and one with ongoing consequences for its visibility. But there is little doubt that it needed to be done.

Doing deals is a Warburton hallmark. In 2016 he brought Virgin Australia to the table as the championship’s first naming rights sponsor in 15 years.

His connections also appeared key in big brands like Harvey Norman, Lexus, Vodafone and Porsche jumping onboard with the business.

There were bigger-picture visions too that came with varying degrees of success.

An expanded calendar. Night racing. A push into Asia. The ‘Supergirls’ wildcard turned full-time entry for Simon De Silvestro. Dropping ‘V8’ from the category’s name amid Holden’s V6 project…

Many factors played into why some flew, some failed and some are still a work in progress. But the Warburton-led Supercars was on the front-foot and never afraid to have a crack.

Sometimes that mantra appeared to involve putting the ‘business’ above the greater interests of the sport.

That included clashing a pre-season ‘SuperTest’ with the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2015 amid the rise of GT3 and the ‘Super5000’ open-wheel debacle of 2017 that was at best unnecessary.

Perhaps Warburton’s biggest headline of all was daring to call Triple Eight’s move to protest the 2016 Bathurst 1000 result “un-Australian”.

Picking a public fight with the sport’s most powerful team boss was a brave move to say the least. Jamie Whincup dubbed it the “ultimate sledge”.

Warburton’s exit occurred almost exactly a year later when the board rejected his financial terms. He’d raised the value of the company, and it was time to cash out.

The Supercars business of 2025 is vastly different to that of eight years ago. The teams no longer have any equity and there are a diverse group of investors looking a return.

Warburton is almost certainly set to become one of them, taking an equity stake upon arrival as he did in 2013 and has done so in various other roles, including at Seven West Media.

What his second Supercars stint brings remains to be seen. But for now, we want to know your thoughts: is Warburton the right man for the job?

Vote now in this week’s Pirtek Poll.