Published by Scholastic Australia, the book ‘invites young racers aged 3 and up to dive into the excitement of race day — from the roar of engines to the thrill of crossing the finish line,’ according to the announcement.

The illustrations are by James Hart with the book to go on sale on September 1.

“I am thrilled to be releasing my first children’s book ‘Let’s go racing’ bringing to life the excitement of the racetrack, an environment I’ve been part of now for over a decade,” said Yates.

“I wrote this story for my children who love car racing so they could feel part of the action too. My son Sam loves to be the driver and loves winning and doing burnouts!

“I hope families love reading this story together and it inspires them to go racing whether that’s behind the wheel, in the pit lane or cheering on the drivers as fans on the sideline.”