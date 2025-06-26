Bowe has been invited to the Oltimer Grand Prix to steer the Volvo 240T that he drove under the Volvo Dealer Team banner in the 1986 Bathurst 1000.

The then open-wheel driver made his first forays into tin tops with the Volvo team from late 1985.

While the Volvo operation was shut down following the 1986 Bathurst race, Bowe’s career kicked on first with Nissan and then a long association with Ford.

Revealing the Nurburgring news on social media, Bowe emphasised the role the 240 Turbo played in his career.

“What a wonderful reunion, because the Volvo Dealer Team set me on a path of tin top racing, as my dear dad used to call it,” he wrote.

“I was brought up through my whole life to love open wheel cars, but blind Freddy could see that tin tops captured the imagination of the racing enthusiasts, so I sought a drive!

“I have lots of fond memories of this time and the people in it. Sadly, some are no longer with us.”

The Oldtimer Grand Prix is a major historic motorsport festival featuring races for an array of open-wheel, sportscar and touring car machinery.

“It’s a huge event and Europe’s answer to the Goodwood Revival, Monterey Reunion at Laguna Seca and the Silverstone Classic,” Bowe added.

“I currently have no idea where I’m going or what the track looks like, but I will indeed do my due diligence!”

Bowe’s Bathurst Volvo was sold and raced on in Sweden following the shutdown of the Australian team.

It spent around 20 years in a garage in Spain before being bought in 2008 and restored by a Norwegian Volvo enthusiast, who sold the car to Kiwi Mark Petch in 2015.

Bowe drove it on multiple occasions following the purchase by Petch, including at the 2016 Muscle Car Masters, pictured top.