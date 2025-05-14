Price has made the decision to step away following 11 years spent leading Supercars’ financial team and forming part of the overall leadership mix.

Supercars General Manager of Finance, Craig Fulton, will take on Price’s duties while the search for a new Chief Financial Officer is undertaken.

The business is also currently on the hunt for a new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

It announced in March that current CEO Shane Howard will move into a new director of motorsport role within RACE, while COO Tim Watsford quit to join NRL club the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Howard, who remains acting CEO, paid tribute to Price’s efforts through his long tenure.

“Cam has been an outstanding leader as part of the Executive Team at Supercars and a trusted advisor to so many of us over the years,” Howard said.

“His financial expertise, steady leadership and ability to remain calm under pressure have helped steer Supercars through some major challenging periods including the global pandemic.

“He also played a key role in the successful transition of ownership from Archer and the teams to RACE.

“He’s also been a generous mentor to staff across the business and has always gone about his work with integrity, professionalism and a clear passion for the sport.

“On behalf of the entire Supercars team, I want to sincerely thank Cam for everything he’s contributed to the business over the past 11 years.

“We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”