It’ll mark the first time the Albury-based team has missed a round of the second-tier series since the squad was formed a decade ago, outside of a 2022 clash with its Bathurst 1000 wildcard.

MCM had planned to multiple cars in Super2 this season alongside a three-round Supercars Championship wildcard program.

Matt Chahda was set to tackle the Sydney Super2 opener aboard a Ford Mustang, joined by a new teammate in the squad’s Holden Commodore ZB.

However, the inability to close a customer deal in time has led to a tough decision.

“It’s the first one we’ll miss in 10 years. It’s a bit hard to take,” team boss Amin Chahda told Speedcafe, having made the final call on Wednesday.

“I was struggling to fill the second seat. We had someone but it was too late, you don’t want to do it half-arsed, you want to do a proper test day and make sure both cars are up to scratch.

“So we had a chat as a team and decided there’s too much pressure on at the moment and we’d park it up for a minute.

“It’s going to annoy me next week. I’ll be like a cat on a hot tin roof.”

Chahda says his team will be back for the second Super2 round at Symmons Plains in early May.

“We have one [driver] locked in from Tassie on and then if we can’t lock the second one in, Matt will jump into it,” he said.

MCM is currently repairing a second Mustang which Chahda says will replace the Commodore from Round 3 in Townsville.

The team has also trimmed its Supercars Championship wildcard plans with its ex-Broc Feeney Triple Eight Camaro from three events down to two.

“We have withdrawn from Darwin, but we fully intend to run The Bend and Bathurst, pending approval,” Chahda confirmed.

The team ran the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 last year with Chahda and Brad Vaughan behind the wheel.

While not competing in Round 1 of the Super2 Series in Sydney will be tough to take, father and son duo Matt and Amin may still travel to the event.

“We might fly up Saturday, just to support the category,” said Amin. “I’m not just a team owner, I’m a race fan as well.”

2025 Dunlop Super2 Series Round 1 entry list

# Driver Team Car 1 Zach Bates Eggleston Commodore ZB 2 Campbell Logan WAU Commodore ZB 5 Reuben Goodall Tickford Mustang GT 6 Lochie Dalton Tickford Mustang GT 9 Cody Gillis BJR Commodore ZB 11 Jackson Walls (R) Triple Eight Commodore ZB 17 Ryan Tomsett (R) Anderson Mustang GT 22 Mason Kelly Kelly Racing Mustang GT 25 Matthew Hillyer (R) WAU Commodore ZB 28 Ayrton Hodson (R) Anderson Mustang GT 33 Bailey Sweeny (R) BRT Mustang GT 35 Ben Gomersall (R) Triple Eight Commodore ZB 36 Cody Burcher (R) Eggleston Commodore ZB 38 Elliott Cleary Eggleston Commodore ZB 53 Max Geoghegan (R) Image Racing Commodore ZB 54 Jordyn Sinni Eggleston Commodore ZB 55 Rylan Gray Tickford Mustang GT 80 Brad Vaughan BJR Commodore ZB 88 Bradi Owen (R) Eggleston Commodore ZB 92 Cameron McLeod Kelly Mustang GT 99 Jobe Stewart Erebus Commodore ZB 118 Jarrod Hughes Image Commodore ZB 222 Nash Morris Tickford Mustang GT

(R) = Rookie