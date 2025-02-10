Known since 2017 as Super2, the feeder category is again set to showcase an intriguing mix of driving talent entering the season with varying experience levels.

Throw in ex-Supercars Championship cars of varying ages with a variety of main game and Super2 dedicated teams and there’s plenty of scope for surprises.

For the second consecutive year the reigning series winner will be back to defend the crown.

Zach Bates brings the #1 plate from Walkinshaw Andretti United to Eggleston Motorsport, now driving an ex-Triple Eight Commodore as part of his wildcard tie-up with the Brisbane team.

While Bates may seem an obvious pre-season favourite, Kai Allen’s failure to defend his 2023 title last year before stepping up to the main game proves it’s no easy feat.

The 2025 field features a host of second-year drivers looking to put experience gained during promising rookie campaigns into practice.

They are headlined by Erebus Academy pair Jarrod Hughes and Jobe Stewart, who were fourth and fifth in last year’s standings respectively and return with the same Image Racing-run outfit.

Other sophomore Super2 drivers returning with their 2024 teams include Tickford Racing’s Rylan Gray and WAU’s Campbell Logan.

Then there’s the off-season movers such as Cam McLeod (Kelly Racing), Elliot Cleary (Eggleston), Reuben Goodall (Tickford) and Brad Vaughan, whose third Super2 season will come at BJR.

The rookie crop features reigning Super3 winner Cody Burcher, Carrera Cup convert Jackson Walls (with the returning Triple Eight), ex-TCR star Bailey Sweeny and a host of Toyota GR Cup graduates.

That list features 2024 GR Cup winner Max Geoghegan (Erebus), Matt Hillyer (WAU), Bradi Owen (Eggleston), Ben Gomersall (Triple Eight) and Ryan Tomsett (Anderson Motorsport).

Others to watch will include series returnee Nash Morris and Tickford teammate Lochie Dalton, who is again looking to mix a Super2 campaign with Supercars Championship wildcards.

Testing for the season is already underway ahead of the opening round alongside the Supercars Championship in Sydney on February 21-23.

Who will win the 2025 Super2 Series? Vote now on this week’s Pirtek Poll.