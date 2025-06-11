While the immediate focus is on negotiations with the West Australian Government to get a new Perth event over the line for 2027, Warburton sees potential for a fresh city event within NSW.

Among the major projects during his previous time in the role was establishing the Newcastle 500, which effectively replaced the Sydney Olympic Park street race in 2017.

It ran as the season finale three times before being interrupted by the COVID pandemic and then returned for what proved to be its last running as the 2023 opener.

Vocally opposed from the start by a small group of residents, the Newcastle 500 was effectively killed off by the local council despite the prospect of ongoing NSW Government support.

Asked by Speedcafe if he sees a need for a street race in NSW in the absence of Newcastle, Warburton said: “Absolutely. [It’s] one of the things I’ve been very open about.

“We’ve got a fantastic relationship with [tourism body] Destination New South Wales. They wanted Newcastle to continue.

“I haven’t really looked into what happened and why, but that was a huge project for us.

“I think there’s some other areas in Sydney and the Central Coast which might be really interesting.”

The current Supercars calendar features just two events in NSW: the season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park and October’s crown jewel Bathurst 1000.

Supercars also runs the Bathurst 12 Hour GT race each February with Destination NSW backing.

“It comes down to whether or not the government would like to do something additional,” Warburton continued.

“They’re very happy with what’s happening at Sydney Motorsport Park, and they’re very obviously delighted with Bathurst.

“But [a NSW street race] will be an important project.”

Street races in South Australia and Queensland are among Supercars’ marquee events, while the Victorian government bankrolls the Australian Grand Prix that features F1 and Supercars.