Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus unpack incoming Supercars CEO James Warburton’s new international push and assess its chances of succeeding.

The futures of Supercars veterans James Courtney, Will Davison and David Reynolds are also under the microscope.

Will JC co-drive next year after retirement? Why has Dick Johnson Racing declared it will keep Davo? And is the end of the road looming for Reynolds?

There’s also beef between DJR and Triple Eight over the handover of Ford homologation team duties that requires intervention from the Blue Oval.