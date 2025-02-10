Story, team founder Dick Johnson and wife Jill have been unwell since picking up a virus while in the United States for the recent Ford Performance season launch.

They attended the event in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Johnson received a ‘Spirit of Ford’ award for his long-term service to the brand.

Johnson subsequently missed DJR’s livery unveiling last Thursday and made only a brief TV appearance ahead of the team’s Saturday workshop fan event.

Featured Videos

The Hall of Famer is considered likely to attend the February 21-23 Sydney 500.

However, Story, who appeared unwell at the media day and was subsequently hospitalised, has been ruled out.

“DJ, Jillie and I caught the flu while in the US and it’s knocked all of us around,” Story wrote in a note to team members.

“I got quite crook after the livery launch last week and had to call 000 on Saturday morning.

“I’m currently in the ICU with pneumonia and pleural effusion. Unfortunately it’s got me pretty bad.

“I’m likely to be in hospital for another week and then I’ll need to put quite a bit of time into recovery.

“Which means it is with much regret and sadness that I can’t join you for the shakedown, Sydney and quite likely the AGP as well.”

The build-up to DJR’s season continues this Thursday with Brodie Kostecki and Will Davison set to shake down brand new Ford Mustangs in what will be the former’s first drive for the team.

DJR unveiled its new livery using its previous machines, which will now be offered for sale.