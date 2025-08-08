Supercars has announced the inclusion of a Top Five Shootout on the Friday afternoon of the event to set the grid for the opening Super2 race.

It follows the debut of the Top Five Shootout format at Symmons Plains earlier this year.

“Bathurst is our biggest stage, and this is a great opportunity for the next generation to make a statement,” said Supercars’ chief motorsport officer Tim Edwards.

“The first ever Super2 Shootout in Tasmania was an impressive spectacle, and having one at Bathurst adds another exciting element to what will be a massive weekend.

“We’re always in awe of the feats our main game drivers achieve in the Bathurst Shootout, and now it’s time for our rising stars to make their own history.”

The Top 10 Shootout is one of the signature elements of the Bathurst 1000 and has been a part of the event since 1978.

Super2 is in action this weekend as part of the Ipswich Super440.