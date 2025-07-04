Townsville documentation has named existing staffer Mitch Timms as replacing Scott Campbell in the position.

As previously reported, Campbell is one of two members of the Supercars technical team to have been poached by Team 18.

Campbell recently wrapped up his day-to-day duties with Supercars but will be in Townsville performing a handover of the Super2 role he had held since late 2021.

Timms is already well known in Supercars circles having been with the business since 2016 following stints at Dick Johnson Racing and Erebus Motorsport.

The Super2 role adds to Timms’ position as Supercars’ Motorsport Development & Strategy manager, while he also took on technical delegate duties at the Bathurst 12 Hour earlier this year.

Townsville’s Super2 round will feature the same 23-car field as that which appeared last time out for the class at Symmons Plains.

Tickford Racing’s Rylan Gray leads the standings following victory at Symmons Plains, 48 points clear of teammate and fellow Tassie race winner Nash Morris.

Reuben Goodall (Tickford Racing) sits third ahead of Eggleston Motorsport trio Cody Burcher, Jordyn Sinni and reigning series winner Zach Bates.

Townsville’s track action will consist of two 30 minute practice sessions on Friday before a 20 minute qualifying and 40 minute race on both Saturday and Sunday.

Entry List: Dunlop Super2 Series, Round 3 – Townsville

# Driver Team Car 1 Zach Bates Eggleston Motorsport Commodore ZB 2 Campbell Logan WAU Commodore ZB 5 Reuben Goodall Tickford Autosport Mustang GT 6 Lochie Dalton Tickford Mustang GT 9 Cody Gillis Brad Jones Racing Commodore ZB 11 Jackson Walls (R) Triple Eight Commodore ZB 17 Ryan Tomsett (R) Anderson Motorsport Mustang GT 22 Mason Kelly Kelly Racing Mustang GT 25 Matt Hillyer (R) WAU Commodore ZB 28 Ayrton Hodson (R) Anderson Mustang GT 33 Bailey Sweeny (R) Blanchard Racing Team Mustang GT 35 Ben Gomersall (R) Triple Eight Commodore ZB 36 Cody Burcher (R) Eggleston Commodore ZB 38 Elliott Cleary Eggleston Commodore ZB 53 Max Geoghegan (R) Image Racing Commodore ZB 54 Jordyn Sinni Eggleston Commodore ZB 55 Rylan Gray Tickford Mustang GT 80 Brad Vaughan BJR Commodore ZB 88 Bradi Owen (R) Eggleston Commodore ZB 92 Cameron McLeod RM Racing Cars/Kelly Mustang GT 99 Jobe Stewart Erebus Motorsport Commodore ZB 118 Jarrod Hughes Image Commodore ZB 222 Nash Morris Tickford Mustang GT

R = indicates rookie driver