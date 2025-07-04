Townsville documentation has named existing staffer Mitch Timms as replacing Scott Campbell in the position.
As previously reported, Campbell is one of two members of the Supercars technical team to have been poached by Team 18.
Campbell recently wrapped up his day-to-day duties with Supercars but will be in Townsville performing a handover of the Super2 role he had held since late 2021.
Timms is already well known in Supercars circles having been with the business since 2016 following stints at Dick Johnson Racing and Erebus Motorsport.
The Super2 role adds to Timms’ position as Supercars’ Motorsport Development & Strategy manager, while he also took on technical delegate duties at the Bathurst 12 Hour earlier this year.
Townsville’s Super2 round will feature the same 23-car field as that which appeared last time out for the class at Symmons Plains.
Tickford Racing’s Rylan Gray leads the standings following victory at Symmons Plains, 48 points clear of teammate and fellow Tassie race winner Nash Morris.
Reuben Goodall (Tickford Racing) sits third ahead of Eggleston Motorsport trio Cody Burcher, Jordyn Sinni and reigning series winner Zach Bates.
Townsville’s track action will consist of two 30 minute practice sessions on Friday before a 20 minute qualifying and 40 minute race on both Saturday and Sunday.
Entry List: Dunlop Super2 Series, Round 3 – Townsville
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|1
|Zach Bates
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Commodore ZB
|2
|Campbell Logan
|WAU
|Commodore ZB
|5
|Reuben Goodall
|Tickford Autosport
|Mustang GT
|6
|Lochie Dalton
|Tickford
|Mustang GT
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Brad Jones Racing
|Commodore ZB
|11
|Jackson Walls (R)
|Triple Eight
|Commodore ZB
|17
|Ryan Tomsett (R)
|Anderson Motorsport
|Mustang GT
|22
|Mason Kelly
|Kelly Racing
|Mustang GT
|25
|Matt Hillyer (R)
|WAU
|Commodore ZB
|28
|Ayrton Hodson (R)
|Anderson
|Mustang GT
|33
|Bailey Sweeny (R)
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Mustang GT
|35
|Ben Gomersall (R)
|Triple Eight
|Commodore ZB
|36
|Cody Burcher (R)
|Eggleston
|Commodore ZB
|38
|Elliott Cleary
|Eggleston
|Commodore ZB
|53
|Max Geoghegan (R)
|Image Racing
|Commodore ZB
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Eggleston
|Commodore ZB
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Tickford
|Mustang GT
|80
|Brad Vaughan
|BJR
|Commodore ZB
|88
|Bradi Owen (R)
|Eggleston
|Commodore ZB
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|RM Racing Cars/Kelly
|Mustang GT
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Commodore ZB
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Image
|Commodore ZB
|222
|Nash Morris
|Tickford
|Mustang GT
R = indicates rookie driver
