The team will field a Mercedes-AMG for Erebus Academy Super2 Series driver Jarrod Hughes and Toyota GR Cup racer Summer Rintoule.

Triple Eight’s GT4 program adds to its return to the Super2 Series, making for a two-layered drive development pathway.

Rintoule, 17, is the team’s first female driver signing.

She started her career in Hyundai Excels in mid-2022 before stepping up to Toyota GR Cup a year later and competing in the class in both Australia and New Zealand in 2024.

“We are really excited to have Summer stepping into to race the GT4 with Triple Eight,” said Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton.

“We have always been extremely passionate about women in motorsport, and giving Summer the support to excel is an evolution of that.

“We have had plenty of talented females do incredible things for us – but it is a proud moment for Triple Eight to have a female driver for the first time.

“Summer has been in and around the team for several months now, showing a real desire to learn – I have always said this is one of the most important things as a driver, you have to work at it.”

Gold Coast-based Rintoule added: “I’m super excited to join the GT4 category this year and be a part of the Triple Eight family.

“I believe this is the best move for my development as a driver, and I can’t wait to hit the track and start the season with an awesome team and co-driver.

“It is going to be a great year full of learning opportunities, and I believe I have the best people surrounding me to maximise them!”

Triple Eight has fielded Mercedes-AMG GT3s in World Challenge Australia during recent seasons.

The team last week expressed a desire to add Ford Mustang GT3 and GT4 programs to its stable once its deal with the Blue Oval begins in 2026.