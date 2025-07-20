The Bathurst-winning Jag was sold by long-time owner Mike Roddy to an undisclosed buyer last year, who has since loaned the car to the Walkinshaws for it to go on display.

Ryan Walkinshaw took to social media during the week to celebrate the car’s return to the Walkinshaw fold, with the caption, “back where she belongs”.

Ryan’s father Tom famously ran the Group A Jaguar touring car program through his TWR squad back in the 1980s.

In 1985 TWR conquered Mount Panorama with a one-three in the Great Race, led by John Goss and Armin Hahne in this particular car.

Walkinshaw himself and Win Percy finished third in the #8 Jaguar which had started the race from pole.

While a piece of racing history for the Walkinshaws, the car isn’t on display at the Walkinshaw Andretti United headquarters.

Instead it is at the nearby Walkinshaw Automotive Group facility in Clayton.

Walkinshaw Automotive Group is set to leave that existing facility later this year with a huge 100,000 square metre site in Dandenong South nearing completion.

The race team will remain at its current Clayton base until at least next year.