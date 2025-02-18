As first flagged by Speedcafe, Ojeda joins the WAU roster in place of Lee Holdsworth, who has moved on to Team 18.

The WAU deal follows three enduro seasons with Matt Stone Racing and one with Erebus Motorsport last year, while Ojeda has also emerged as one of the rising stars of the Mercedes global GT program.

He is well known at WAU, too, thanks to a wildcard program with the squad back in 2022.

Featured Videos

Coulthard, meanwhile, returns to WAU for a fourth consecutive enduro season.

The exact pairings are yet to be locked in, with both Ojeda and Coulthard to be on-hand for the sponsor ride day at Sydney Motorsport Park next Monday.

“It’s awesome to be back in the WAU family for 2025, and back on the grid for enduro season once again,” said Ojeda.

“It’s an exciting year for everyone here so I’m really looking forward to it.

“The team were awesome in 2022, they made me feel at home and comfortable and we had a strong couple of rounds, so it’s cool to be back within the four walls.

“There’s a lot of familiar faces obviously, but I’m really keen to spend as much time as possible with the team and get back comfortable as quickly as possible.”

Coulthard welcomed both a return to WAU, and the return of a proper Enduro Cup this year, which will cover the new 500-kilometre enduro at The Bend and the Bathurst 1000.

“It’s really exciting to be back with everyone here at Walkinshaw Andretti United, it’s a great team with great group of guys and girls, and I think 2025 is going to be a big year for everyone involved on both sides of the garage,” he said.

“To have a recognised endurance season once again is cool, so I’m glad to see that back in play, but hopefully we will have two cars in the hunt for the Finals as well, so it will be really interesting to see that all play out.

“Looking forward to being back around the team this weekend and jumping in for some laps on Monday to kick the year off.”

WAU CEO Bruce Stewart added: “It’s exciting to be able to announce our endurance line up for 2025, it’s great to have Fabian back once again, and Jayden returning to the team.

“Fabian did a fantastic job at both events last year, and his experience is great to have around

the garage.

“And for Jayden, he more than impressed us all with his two races with us in 2022, so it’s really pleasing to have him back in our team. He’s a young guy with great speed and composure which is essential.

“When enduro season rolls around, we know the job both of these guys are going to do, and we can’t wait to see them out there.

“Of course it would be remiss of us not to mention Lee Holdsworth as well. He’s been an integral part of our team and an even better guy to have around. He will always hold a special place in this team’s history as a Bathurst 1000 winner, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”