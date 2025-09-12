The series has responded to long-standing criticism over the current Gen3 wheel design, where spokes are known to interlock too easily.

Three sets of prototype wheels are in action this weekend, with two sets going to Tickford for its wildcard entry and another to Blanchard Racing Team.

At least Tickford is thought to have run the rims in practice today.

They look identical to the existing rims, however are expected to be less likely to interlock.

“Supercars can confirm that three sets of development wheels are currently in use for testing purposes, with two sets allocated this weekend at Tailem Bend to the Tickford wildcard entry and one set to the Blanchard Racing Team,” a Supercars spokesperson told Speedcafe.

“The wheels show no visual difference from the current specification. However, a subtle change has been made to the spoke design to prevent interlocking when wheels are positioned together.

“Pending the outcome of ongoing testing, Supercars intends to phase in the updated design across all cars at a date to be confirmed.”

The Gen3 wheel design has been a constant source of frustration from drivers, Brodie Kostecki likening them to Beyblades as recently as this week.

The design is widely-thought to have been a captain’s call from former CEO Sean Seamer based on aesthetics and against advice regarding interlocking.

While the issues with the design have been well known since the introduction of Gen3, the sheer cost of replacement has been the hurdle preventing change.

What is unclear at this point is whether phasing in a new rim would be done as a blanket effort, or whether it could be staged with teams provided ‘race sets’ of the new design, while still using the old design for practice and qualifying sessions.