He was the victor in the race-leading 250cc International class over Illy Harpas and Anton Stevens.

Harpas started with a dominant victory ahead of Pegoraro, Stevens, Charles Maddern and Paul Clark in Race 1. Reigning champion Russell Jamieson and Matt Bass failed to finish. Harpas led Race 2 until he was stopped with mechanical issues which left Stevens in front until passed by Pegoraro. The latter finished third behind Bass and ahead of Clark and Maddern.

In Race 3 Harpas hit back. He started from sixth and led into Turn 1. Bass was second after he overcame handling problems in the earlier races. Pegoraro was next from Clark, Maddern and Stevens who limped home with a flat tyre. For the third time, Jamieson was a DNF, out on the first lap at Turn 3. In the last it was Harpas again first from Bass, Pegoraro, Stevens, Clark and Maddern.

In 250cc National, Brett Burvill was the overall winner ahead of Marcel Moreno-Chamorro and Nick Vella who was the class winner in Races 1 and 2. He was the first ahead of Moreno-Chamorro in the first, and Vella won the second from Burvill.

The latter took the next two from Moreno-Chamorro finished off with another two seconds while Vella had posted a third but failed to finish the last.

There was less than a second between the top two in three of the four 125cc Gearbox encounters. In each Lee Vella led Sebastien Amadio to the flag. It was Race 4, or more precisely the penultimate lap, that would decide the class outcome.

Vella was leading until passed by Amadio. Then Vella went out on the last lap. Boden finished third for the second time, the other minor placing going to Kristian Stebbing and Laurie Fooks who was third overall.

In the Non-Gearbox classes, Patrick Ross had three wins to one over Christian Amadio in Rotax Light while Doug Savage was all on his own in Rotax Heavy.