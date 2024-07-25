PIRTEK has teamed up again with the sport's biggest stakeholders to create the fourth annual ultimate Bathurst experience, where the winner and their guest will be treated as SUPER VIP guests at the Repco Bathurst 1000 in October this year.

The prize is not being auctioned, but being raffled, giving everyone a chance to be involved and all proceeds will be donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent's Hospital.

Fans can buy their AUD$20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.

PIRTEK CEO Mark Devitt says he is delighted with the way the Ultimate Motorsport Prize has become an annual highlight of the Australian motorsport calendar.

“When you have fans contacting you asking when the raffle is being launched you know you are on to something special,” said Devitt.

“The three previous winners and their guests have all had the time of their lives and have been happy to tell stories of their experience.

“We wanted to create the best fan experience possible and, with the help of some very enthusiastic partners, we have done exactly that.

“We added the Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize this year which was also a terrific success and which will return in 2025.

“Our commitment is to support St Vincent's Hospital and the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit and Pirtek underwrites the Ultimate Motorsports Prize to ensure 100 percent of all proceeds are directly donated.

“Every item on the list of activities for the winner could be a prize in itself, but we have bundled them all up to create four days of back-to-back memories.

“You have to be in it to win it and we would encourage every Australian motorsport fan to invest in a ticket. If they are not lucky enough to win one of the three prizes on offer, they will know that the proceeds of their ticket have gone to an amazing cause in the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.”

First prize in the raffle includes return flights for two from the winner's nearest Australian capital city, four nights' accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercars Paddock Club, meet and greet and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage with the legendary Dick Johnson, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally the winner and their guest will receive an exclusive VIP ‘after hours' tour of the National Motor Racing Museum, a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with the race director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a PIRTEK merchandise pack.

The weekend will continue with a course car lap of the track in the official Supercars safety car, a personally-escorted spectators' tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

If that's not enough, the winners will also wave the green flag to start the race!

All this will be coordinated by the winner's personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two course car rides and two grid walks at any 2024 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2024 Supercars event of choice.

The prize has been made possible through PIRTEK, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

The winner will be announced on Monday September 16 2024 at PIRTEK's Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of PIRTEK. The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, MS and Parkinson's disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

First Prize

Return trip for two to the 2024 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner's nearest Australian capital city

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter's flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Visit to PIRTEK Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the Mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to race control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two PIRTEK merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2025 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand

PIRTEK merchandise pack

Purchase your tickets at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.