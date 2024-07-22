Hillyer, who is both part of WAU Foundation Academy and a second-year apprentice mechanic with the team, starred over the Sydney weekend in his WAU-run Toyota 86.

He clean swept the second round of the GR Cup to help WAU to a total of five race wins across the weekend, with Hillyer's three sitting alongside Chaz Mostert's pair in Supercars.

In between the Toyota triumphs there was even a first taste of Gen3 Supercars hardware for Hillyer.

As a reward for winning the Saturday GR Cup race, Hillyer was handed the opportunity to drive Ryan Wood's Mustang to the grid ahead of Saturday night's race.

Drivers generally drive their own cars to the grid, however the driver introductions before the Sydney opener meant crew members were responsible for getting cars from the garages to the front straight.

The short taste was Hillyer's second Supercars experience, following an evaluation day in a Gen2 car at Winton late last year.

Speaking on Sunday evening, WAU team principal Carl Faux was quick to praise Hillyer – and hint towards a big future for the rising star.

“He won three races on the weekend; he was pretty unstoppable,” said Faux. “That's something you've got to look for, to where he can get to.

“He's part of the Academy. He works hard inside the group, as well, at the factory. He's a great member of squad whether on the race track or just in the factory, in the office, on the workshop floor.”

Faux also opened up about the five-race sweep for WAU across the two categories it was competing in.

“If you'd asked us coming in if we thought it was possible, you'd probably say no,” he added.

“To compete in five races over the course of the last couple of days, and cross the line first in all of them and be able to spray champagne, that's a really, really special thing for every member of our team that works so hard behind the scenes.

“It shows the gel of everyone. Everyone has got each other's back and is working forwards towards what we want to do – and that's win trophies.”