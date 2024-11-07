In three races, Lawson has fast solidified his place back on the F1 grid. He scored points upon return in the United States and added to that tally in Sao Paulo last weekend.

The performance in Interlagos was arguably more impressive as he saw off challenges from Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez in conditions that accounted for a host of high-profile rivals.

In just three races he’s shown himself to be aggressive, determined, and steely under pressure.

“I think Lawson is doing very well,” Jos Verstappen, father of Max, told Viaplay.

“It seems logical to me that he is ready to step up. Let him finish this season and build confidence and then the team has to decide what they do for next year.”

Lawson is one of two names realistically connected with Perez’s drive next season, the other being Franco Colapinto.

Colapinto has impressed in his six grands prix thus far, scoring five points and proving a strong match for his highly-rated, and vastly more experienced team-mate Alex Albon.

His stock has, therefore, risen sharply; Red Bull Racing and Alpine are understood to be vying for his services.

Christian Horner is known to have met with his Williams counterpart, James Vowles, in Sao Paulo to discuss possibilities.

With Albon and Carlos Sainz in place for 2025 there is no room at Williams for the Argentinian.

Red Bull Racing meanwhile faces a quandary with Perez continuing to under deliver.

At the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, he finished 11th, just one place up on his starting spot and behind Alex Albon (who failed to make the start) and Lance Stroll (who spun out on the formation lap).

Verstappen meanwhile stormed his way forward from 17th to victory, highlighting the gulf between the two Red Bull Racing drivers.

Perez has already cost the team the constructors’ championship and is therefore expected to exit the squad come the end of the year.

It is why Lawson and Colapinto have both been linked to his drive.

“I certainly don’t oppose that,” Jos Verstappen said of the prospect of Lawson being promoted alongside his son.

“It’s better if there is someone who is competitive and pushes Max forward a bit.

“That always helps, but we’ll see.”

Should Red Bull Racing secure Colapinto, it’s almost certain that the Argentinian will be given the nod at senior team.

He’s tipped to fetch a high price as Williams has a valid contract and Vowles knows he has a potential star on his hands.

With such investment likely needed to prise him away from Williams, it’s unimaginable that he’d be placed at RB.

However, it’s plausible that Lawson sits there for another year alongside Tsunoda, gaining experience and helping bolster the squad’s own constructors’ championship standing – a point that is worth millions of dollars in prize money.

That scenario would work well for Red Bull Racing as there have long been suggestions Max Verstappen could leave the squad.

Having Lawson and Colapinto on hand for 2026 is a double insurance policy should that happen.

Currently, there’s no indication that it will, but the risk remains, and Red Bull Racing would be foolish not to put plans in place now to mitigate that chance.

And if it can tie up two of the brightest young prospects in F1 while doing so, even better.