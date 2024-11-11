Waters and Mike Jones (Yamaha) went into the third and final mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul race separated by 25 points.

However when Jones crashed on the first lap, the pressure was off as even a DNF for Waters would have still seen him still take the championship.

Waters continued to push and finished less than a second behind 2023 champion Troy Herfoss (Ducati). Waters previously won the championship in 2009, 2012 and 2017.

He is now the most successful rider in the 35-year ASBK history and has moved ahead of three-time winners Jones, Herfoss, Shawn Giles, Wayne Maxwell and Glenn Allerton.

“The championships have all been special but what I’ve been through leading up to this one makes it even more special,” said a relieved Waters.

After Jones won Race 1 on Saturday, Waters responded on Sunday morning in Race 2 with an emphatic victory in the shortened 7-lap race. The first attempt was red flagged when Superbike rookie Tom Toparis (Yamaha) went down and was out for the day.

Jones speared through the inside of Herfoss on the final turn to finish second. Anthony West (Yamaha) was fourth, followed by Arthur Sissis (Yamaha) and Max Stauffer (Yamaha).

In Race 3, Jones crashed out at Turn 13 on lap one and was unable to remount. Waters settled into second place behind Herfoss and in front of Sissis for the duration of the 11-lap race. Cameron Dunker (Penrite Racing Yamaha) was fourth from West and early leader, Broc Pearson (Ducati).

Waters was the overall Round 7 winner over Sissis, West and Jones while in the championship, Pearson was third behind Jones and ahead of Stauffer, West and Sissis.