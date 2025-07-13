In a cameo appearance for the Carrera Cup regular, Flack started Race 3 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia fourth round out of position five. He was able to forge to the lead as drama took the two points leaders out of contention.

The 45-minute Jim Richards Enduro Race 2 was not restarted after the 10-car crash on the first lap. Only two of those crashed cars made the grid for Race 3.

Going off the result of Race 1, Flack’s Sonic Motor Racing teammate Jake Santalucia was on pole position and won the drag race to Turn 2 over the Team Porsche New Zealand/Earl Bamber Motorsport entry of Tom Bewley. DNA Autosport’s Ryan Casha was next in front of McElrea Racing’s Lockie Bloxsom.

Santalucia held a tentative lead until the end of Lap 6. He ran wide out of Turn 13 and that enabled Bewley and Casha to slip past. Then on the run down to Turn 2, Casha hit the back of Bewley who then had contact with the inside wall.

Bewley pulled up after the corner as the safety car was deployed. On resumption Casha led Santalucia who had fluid coming out of his car. Casha was penalised and would have to do a drive-through, which he did just as Santalucia expired at Turn 2.

Flack took over the lead for the remaining four laps. He had 2.6 seconds on McElrea’s Kamal Mrad and Bloxsom (third and second for the round) while Ash Seward Motorsport’s James Lodge was fourth.

Tyler Greenbury was one of the repaired cars from the Race 2 crash. He started 17th and made his way fifth in the end ahead of the lone Class B entry among the Pros of Daniel Quimby, Hunter Robb and Lincoln Evans. Ninth was Jacque Jarjo who won the AM class race (and the round) by 0.15s over Ramu Farrell.

The next round of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia will be at The Bend Motorsport Park on September 5-7 as part of the SRO Shannons SpeedSeries.