The Grove-based squad has announced the signing of five senior technical staff on top of a raft of others poised to join the team in the coming weeks.

Among the new arrivals will be Matt Harman, who left Alpine at the start of the year.

He'll join Williams as design director following F1's summer shutdown and brings with him experience designing championship-winning powertrains for Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button.

The squad will also boast a new chief engineer of computer science (Fabrice Moncade) from next month, and a chief aerodynamicist (Juan Molina) who has won titles with Red Bull.

“I am delighted to welcome these six incredible people to Williams,” boasted team principal James Vowles.

“We are on a mission to fight our way back to the front and being able to attract experienced, championship-winning talent from other teams demonstrates huge belief in the journey we are on.

“Williams is investing in what it takes to win, and this is just the start as we prepare to welcome more new faces from across the grid in the months ahead.”

The sixth signing is Sorin Cheran whose role was described as “leading a transformation of how the team acquires, stores, indexes and uses data to build a best-in-class technology operation.”

The signings are a significant step and following some 18-months after Vowles took on the role of team principal and was charged with rejuvenating the flagging operation.

He signed Pat Fry as something of a technical troubleshooter, who joined the operation last November.

It was hoped his arrival would be a catalyst to attract similarly highly credentialled staff.

“Williams Racing has bold ambitions and huge momentum, and these exceptional recruits show this is a project people want to be part of,” Fry explained.

“We are adding strength in depth to the enormous talent already at Grove as we build for the future.”

On top of the named signings are another 26 new recruits, Williams' statement highlighting that it has poached many of them the leading teams.

As far as drivers go, Williams has Alex Albon under contract for 2025 while Logan Sargeant is not expected to continue.

His likely replacement is either Carlos Sainz or Valtteri Bottas, the latter having been strongly linked with the squad.

Sainz, however, is the keystone in the current driver market, and is understood to be weighing up joining Williams or Sauber.