From December 1st to December 14th, in partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

Today’s giveaway

Thanks to Meguiar’s, we’re giving away an Ultimate Detailing Kit – a solid bundle of essentials to help keep your car clean and looking sharp. It’s got everything you need for a proper wash and polish, perfect for anyone who wants their car looking fresh heading into summer.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER NOW!