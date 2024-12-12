From December 1st to December 16th, in partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

Today’s giveaway

Celebrate your passion for Chevrolet with the exclusive Chevy Pack—a collection of branded gear and accessories inspired by the iconic brand. Whether you appreciate Chevy’s motorsport legacy or just love their vehicles, this pack is a perfect collector’s item!

The exclusive Chevy Pack includes a mini model, cap, stubby holder, and more—everything a true Chevrolet fan needs!

ENTER HERE:

