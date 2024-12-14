From December 1st to December 16th, in partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

Today’s giveaway

Enjoy a weekend pass for four to a Supercars event of your choice! Get general admission tickets plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access for a closer look at the championship.

Share the experience with friends or family this Christmas by entering day 14 of the 16 Days of Christmas giveaways!

